Austin Food & Wine Alliance hosts Live Fire! event at Camp Mabry

The community is invited to enjoy delicious food while watching top chefs from across the state prepare it over an open flame. It's all part of Austin Food & Wine Alliance's Live Fire! event that's being held at Camp Mabry.

Each year, chefs from Central Texas and beyond showcase skill and craftsmanship in a variety of innovative and delicious bites. There's also music, drinks, and more.

Participating chefs this year include Eberly's Jo Chan, Franklin Barbecue's Aaron Franklin, Nixta Taqueria's Edar Rico, and more.

The event will be on Thursday, April 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about the event, and to buy tickets, you can go here.

