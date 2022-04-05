Expand / Collapse search

Austin Food & Wine Alliance hosts Live Fire! event at Camp Mabry

By
Published 
Good Day Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Austin Food & Wine Alliance's Live Fire! cooking event at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN, Texas - The community is invited to enjoy delicious food while watching top chefs from across the state prepare it over an open flame. It's all part of Austin Food & Wine Alliance's Live Fire! event that's being held at Camp Mabry.

Each year, chefs from Central Texas and beyond showcase skill and craftsmanship in a variety of innovative and delicious bites. There's also music, drinks, and more.

Eberly Executive Chef Jo Chan talks about Live Fire! cooking event

Participating chefs this year include Eberly's Jo Chan, Franklin Barbecue's Aaron Franklin, Nixta Taqueria's Edar Rico, and more.

The event will be on Thursday, April 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about the event, and to buy tickets, you can go here.

Nixta Taqueria Executive Chef Edgar Rico talks about Live Fire! event

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 