Austin hiring hundreds of lifeguards before pools open

Austin
The city of Austin is looking to fill hundreds of open lifeguard positions before the pools open.

Austin Parks and Recreation says they need to hire a little more than 600 lifeguards in the coming months.

The city currently has 235 lifeguards on staff.

Anyone 15 and up is eligible to apply.

Starting pay begins at $20.80 per hour.

Visit lifeguardaustin.com for more information.