Austin hiring hundreds of lifeguards before pools open
AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin is looking to fill hundreds of open lifeguard positions before the pools open.
Austin Parks and Recreation says they need to hire a little more than 600 lifeguards in the coming months.
The city currently has 235 lifeguards on staff.
Anyone 15 and up is eligible to apply.
Starting pay begins at $20.80 per hour.
Visit lifeguardaustin.com for more information.