Texas Children's Hospital's new Austin campus holds welcoming event

Texas Children's Hospital welcomed the public to their new north Austin campus on Saturday afternoon.

The Keep Austin Healthy Family Fun Run and Walk was a celebration for the Texas Children's team and the community.

Organizers say it is a way of introducing the hospital's team to local families.

"We really did this for two reasons," Russ Williams, senior vice president at Texas Children's Hospital, said. "First and foremost, to give the community a chance to come on to campus, see the building, see our beautiful kangaroo crew, and a celebration for our team of 1000 team members in Austin who have been working really, really hard."

The Texas Children's Hospital's north Austin campus is set to open in February.