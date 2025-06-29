Austin police looking for suspects in life-threatening beating at homeless encampment

The Brief Austin police are investigating an aggravated assault after a person was found with "significant life-threatening injuries" at a South Austin homeless encampment earlier this month. The victim was taken to Saint David's South Austin Hospital on June 3 by witnesses who found them at the encampment. Police believe one or more suspects may frequent the encampment.



Police are looking for information after a person was assaulted at a homeless encampment in South Austin earlier this month.

Homeless encampment assault

What we know:

Officers with the Austin Police Department were called to Saint David's South Austin Hospital around 8:30 p.m. on June 3.

A victim at the hospital had "significant life-threatening injuries," according to the department.

Witnesses told officers that they found the victim in a homeless encampment in the 1000 block of West Ben White Boulevard and took them to the hospital.

Police say they believe one or more suspects in the aggravated assault may spend time at the West Ben White Boulevard encampment.

What we don't know:

The witnesses told police they were unsure of when or how the victim was assaulted.

Police have not shared the status of the victim.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call their aggravated assault unit at 512-974-TIPS.

You can also submit your tip anonymously at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.