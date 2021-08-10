Austin Humane Society to host pet food pantry on August 14

The Austin Humane Society is hosting a Pet Food Pantry this weekend.

The Austin Humane Society will be distributing thousands of pounds of food at the next Pet Food Pantry on Saturday, August 14.

AHS says that due to the overwhelming response, this event will be held at the future home of AHS at 7625 N Interstate Hwy 35 in Austin, which is currently the Red Rocks Church.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. Masks are required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Upon arrival, guests should park in the Red Rocks Church parking lot and enter the lobby. AHS staff members and volunteers will guide attendees through the process and distribute the food they’ve requested.

For more information, email petfoodpantry@austinhumanesociety.org or call 512-685-0118.

To date, AHS says it has distributed more than 100,000 pounds of pet food through its Pet Food Pantry series, which was launched in May 2020.

