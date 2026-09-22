Austin ICE shooting: APD releases body cam footage, cellphone video

The Brief APD sharing more information, videos from response to ICE shooting APD released dashcam, cellphone video from off-duty detective who was in the area doing personal errands, and body camera video from responding officer Video appears to show man shot by ICE involved in traffic stop with federal agents before shooting



Austin police are sharing more information and videos from their response to Sunday's ICE shooting in North Austin.

APD held a press conference Tuesday to explain why their department responded to the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: Agent was not wearing bodycam, reports say

New video appears to show man involved in traffic stop

What they're saying:

The new video released by APD appears to show 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez was involved in a traffic stop with federal agents before leading them on a pursuit, minutes before he was shot by a federal agent.

APD released video captured on an off-duty APD detective's personal dashcam and cellphone, as well as body camera footage from an on-duty officer.

The dashcam video appears to show a blue sedan pulled over by black SUVs which have their lights on. Federal officers can be seen interacting with the person inside.

The detective then turned into a shopping complex and continued on with personal errands. When he came back to his vehicle after about 10–15 minutes, he heard sirens and began recording with his cellphone.

He then heard three gunshots.

The detective called the police watch lieutenant to report what he had witnessed and to request officers respond to the scene.

APD also released body camera footage from an officer that responded to the scene.

Chief Davis says that the beginning of the video was muted "in order to protect the investigation" and the audio picks up when the officer interacts with the person inside the blue sedan, who APD says is Perez.

In the body cam video, Perez can be seen with a gunshot wound to his back and heard complaining about pain in his shoulder.

This initial traffic stop reportedly happened about 200 yards away from the scene of the shooting.

During the press conference, Chief Davis said that a pursuit took place and that APD is processing video from surrounding neighborhoods. Perez said through a translator during a press conference on Monday that he had been sideswiped by ICE agents while DoorDashing and was trying to find a place to park.

When asked about Perez's account, Chief Lisa Davis said Tuesday she would not speculate.

What you can do:

Chief Davis is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has video, photos or information that could help the investigation to come forward.

"Even information that may seem minor or insignificant can help investigators piece together a timeline and better understand what occurred. The responsibility of the Austin Police Department is to follow evidence wherever it leads and to conduct this investigation objectively and within the authority granted to us," Davis said.

What happened in the ICE shooting on Sept. 20 in Austin?

The backstory:

It's still not clear exactly what happened during the law enforcement operation before the ICE agent opened fire in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said emergency crews were notified of a reported shooting at about 12:56 p.m. in the 8000 block of Anderson Square.

Paramedics arrived within about 3 1/2 minutes and found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

APD Chief Lisa Davis said the shooting involved a federal agent and later confirmed she had been told the agent was with ICE. Austin police were not involved in the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: Agent was not wearing bodycam, reports say

The man shot has been identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a Venezuelan national, by immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing Perez and his family.

Perez told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he was driving for DoorDash on Sunday when an unmarked car sideswiped him. He did not know it was ICE.

He told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he did a U-turn under the highway and was then sideswiped again. He then said the agents got out of the unmarked car and shot him in the back of the neck. They then pulled him from the car.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: New details released on man shot by ICE agents

Lincoln-Goldfinch said there was no foot chase. However, ICE said there was a foot chase.

DHS officials have confirmed that Perez is from Venezuela and say he entered the country illegally and had a final order of removal.

Perez was taken into federal custody to the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall, but has since been taken back to the hospital, according to Rep. Joaquin Castro.