Man shot by ICE agent in North Austin speaks about incident

The Brief Wilber Garces Perez spoke publicly for the first time, alleging an ICE agent sideswiped and shot him during a DoorDash delivery run in North Austin. His legal team claims officers used no lights or sirens before the collision and denied that any foot pursuit occurred as previously reported. Perez remains in ICE custody while raising concerns about his medical care, alleging he was discharged from the hospital with the bullet still inside him.



The man who was shot by an ICE agent in North Austin is speaking publicly for the first time about what led up to the shooting.

Man recounts Austin ICE shooting

What we know:

During the question-and-answer portion of a news conference, 28-year-old Wilber Garces Perez called into his legal team, while at the podium, and described what happened.

Perez said he was driving on Anderson Lane to make a DoorDash delivery when an SUV drove next to him and tried to hit him. He said he believed it was an aggressive driver.

Wilber Perez Credit: Lincoln Goldfinch Law

Once Perez realized the other driver was with ICE, he said he asked the ICE officer if he could pull over so they could detain him. Perez said the officers refused and sideswiped his vehicle. That’s when Perez said he made a U-turn to find a place to park, so he could go with them.

From that point, Perez said, the officers ran into him and shot him.

Legal team disputes police account, traffic stop protocols

What they're saying:

Perez also said one of the officers got into his vehicle and turned it off. His legal team translated his phone call with the media.

"They never asked him to stop, never turned on any police lights or sirens," Fabiana Melendez Ruiz, a communications strategist with Lincoln-Goldfinch Law, said during the news conference. "The only time they turned on any lights or sirens was after they sideswiped him and hit him."

Perez said he is not doing well because of the gunshot wound. He added that he spent the night in a very cold room at a detention center, without a bed.

Perez stated that he did not receive care at Dell Seton after complaining that he was in a lot of pain and asking to have the bullet removed and that a doctor told him they were in a hurry to get him out of there.

Possible foot pursuit claims disputed

Dig deeper:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis previously mentioned a possible foot pursuit in a press conference on Sunday at Austin City Hall, following the incident.

Perez stated that there was no foot pursuit.