Austin ICE shooting: 3 men arrested during protest

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The Brief A man was shot by an ICE agent in North Austin on Sept. 20 The man was later identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch says Perez was working as a DoorDash driver and in the middle of a delivery when he was shot on Sept. 20 Homeland Security Investigations confirms that Perez is from Venezuela and had entered the country illegally. They say Perez had a final order of removal



A man was injured in a shooting with ICE agents in North Austin on Sunday.

On Monday, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, an immigration attorney representing the family, provided new details about what happened. The man shot was identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez.

Protests erupted Sunday evening after the ICE shooting. Police said three people were arrested.

Austin ICE shooting: 3 protesters arrested

The backstory:

After news of the shooting broke out, protesters gathered at the intersection of Research Blvd. southbound service road and Anderson Square. The crowd grew to hundreds of people, police said.

Video captured by Paseándo por Texas showed the crowd waving flags, shouting, and driving vehicles with anti-ICE messaging near the scene of the shooting.

More APD resources showed up after some protesters began throwing rocks, bottles, and pieces of concrete, police said.

Three people were arrested, three APD units were damaged and three APD officers had minor injuries.

Later that evening, around 10:15 p.m., police said DPS troopers responded to help clear the intersection.

Dig deeper:

Three people were arrested during the protest. All three were booked into the Travis County Jail.

Robert Padgett, 48, for resisting arrest and riot.

Armando Menagarcia, 29, for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and riot.

Matthew Hemby, 44, for riot.

What's next:

Another protest is expected to take place Monday night.

FOX 7 Austin will be providing coverage of the protest at 8 p.m.

ICE shooting in Austin

Timeline:

Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch is an immigration attorney representing the Garces Perez family. On Monday, she provided new details about what happened.

Lincoln-Goldfinch says the victim is Wilber Rafael Garces Perez.

Lincoln-Goldfinch said Perez's wife received a call from her husband at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday saying he was shot and he was in pain. The call then ended.

The wife went to a hospital shortly after the call, but guards at the hospital said Wilber wasn't there. So, the wife went to the scene of the shooting and met up with Lincoln-Goldfinch.

Lincoln-Goldfinch said she and the wife went back to the hospital demanding to know where Wilber was. The guards repeatedly told them he was not there and pushed them outside to the lot across the street.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson then met with Lincoln-Goldfinch and Wilber's wife. Watson demanded hospital administrators to tell them what happened. Lincoln-Goldfinch said, four hours later, they found out Wilber was released from the hospital and sent to an ICE facility.

They did not find Wilber until 10 a.m. on Monday.

Lincoln-Goldfinch said Wilber still has a bullet lodged in the back of his back. No one gave Wilber any pain medication or took the bullet out.

After the shooting, Wilber was transported to an ICE facility and had no bed. He slept on the floor, she said.

Man shot by ICE in Austin describes the shooting

Local perspective:

Wilber told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he was driving for DoorDash on Sunday when an unmarked car sideswiped him. He did not know it was ICE.

He told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he did a U-turn under the highway and was then sideswiped again. He then said the agents got out of the unmarked car and shot him in the back of the neck. They then pulled him from the car.

Lincoln-Goldfinch said there was no foot chase. However, ICE said there was a foot chase.

Lincoln-Goldfinch is now calling for the full body-camera footage from the incident.

The other side:

Homeland Security Investigations confirms that Perez is from Venezuela and had entered the country illegally. They say Perez had a final order of removal.

Perez is reportedly in stable condition and in federal custody, pending removal.