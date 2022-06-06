Austin interactive museum Thinkery launches 'Notion of Motion' exhibit

Austin interactive museum Thinkery is launching its first exhibit since the pandemic.

"Notion of Motion" allows kids to explore dynamic forces that shape and define much of the universe. The interactive gallery is inspired by the scientific wonders of Newton, Galileo, and the pioneers of STEAM. The 1,250 square foot collection of exhibits explores every kind of motion, from the circular motion that underlies the solar system to oscillating pendulums and the motions that create art and music.

The exhibit officially opened to the public on Saturday, May 28. Thinkery is open for General Admission visits seven days a week through the end of the summer.

Thinkery is a philanthropic organization and leader in play-based learning dedicated to providing STEAM learning experiences to Central Texas children. it offers 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor activities designed to let children and families learn through play.