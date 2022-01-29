Austin invited to celebrate Bevo's birthday at Frank Erwin Center

Residents in Austin are invited to a birthday celebration today!

UT Austin will be throwing a birthday celebration for their mascot Bevo's 7th birthday. The birthday bash is happening 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center. The celebration is taking place before the UT men's basketball game against Tennessee.

According to UT Austin, the in-person birthday party will include tailgate games, trivia, and free snacks. Attendees will also have the chance to sign a large birthday card for Bevo as well as take photos with him.

Masks are recommended, according to UT Austin.

The event is free for UT students.

Students should bring their UT ID for free admission.

