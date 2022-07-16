Austin ISD hosts information sessions about bond proposals, community members express concerns

Community members are learning about and giving their input on the largest bond item ever put forward by Austin ISD, which district representatives say is for the betterment of students, learning, and schools.

Austin ISD has $4 billion in facility deficiencies right now and interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays says this massive bond proposal is crucial.

"The impact can be felt differently in different communities, but that's what today is about, what is the impact to your community and what are some things you would like to see happen for our schools and for our students," Mays said.

"I think that our homeowners in Austin need to invest in our schools," Austin ISD parent David Kauffman said.

Draft Bond Proposal A would cost about $1.55 billion with no tax rate increase. The highlights include campus modernizations, security upgrades, and new buses.

Austin ISD has two draft bond proposals, both of which will include funds for campus modernizations, security upgrades and new buses. (Meredith Aldis)

"Just about every school is receiving funding for what we call critical deficiencies, which is basically the really important stuff that isn't working right now," Austin ISD parent and co-chair of the bond steering committee Anastasia Teague said.

Draft Bond Proposal B would cost about $2.18 billion with a one-cent tax rate increase. "If you have a $500,000 home value, that would be a $50 rate increase per year," Austin ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Christine Steenport said.

Proposal B is everything in Proposal A, plus items such as teacher housing, outdoor learning and playgrounds, upgraded athletics and performing arts spaces, and special education classroom improvements.

The principal at Ridgetop Elementary School said it seems her school was left out. "Ridgetop is one of the worst conditioned buildings and we're not really on there for any work other than like getting a security vestibule," Principal Kara Schultz said.

Teague said they used specific criteria to determine the priority facilities. "We considered poor facility condition, overlaid with high vulnerability neighborhoods, so is that school in a neighborhood that is highly vulnerable, and also overlaid, is there a high population of underserved students at that school." she said.

Community members are learning about and giving their input on the largest bond item ever put forward by Austin ISD, which district representatives say is for the betterment of student, learning, and schools. (Meredith Aldis)

Kauffman said he trusts that process, but is worried about what is next. "My question or concern is, is that going to be honored or are there going to be last minute additions that aren't based on really tough choices about equity and serving the right students at the right time," he said.

Mays said the feedback from these meetings will be used to make any changes at it moves on to the school board.

The last meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 21 at 6-8 p.m. (virtual and Spanish only) Those interested in attending the virtual meeting which will be held in Spanish only can register here.

The school board will have to approve one of the options this summer before it goes to voters in November.