Austin ISD approves $2.44B bond proposal

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved a $2.44 billion bond package, which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

Austin ISD said the bond package will provide funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and addresses affordability.

"In this bond package, we believe students district-wide will benefit. From CTE programs to addressing critical facility deficiencies affecting our student’s learning environment," Austin ISD said.

What does this mean for your Austin ISD high school?

What does this mean for your Austin ISD middle school?

What does this mean for your Austin ISD elementary school?

To learn more, click here.