Austin ISD considers possible school closures after poor state performance

The future of many Austin ISD schools is uncertain after several campuses have not met state standards year after year.

While others saw a decline in student enrollment, the district now has to make some difficult decisions.

The backstory:

Austin ISD discussed the serious challenges it faces, with hundreds of people joining the virtual meeting on Tuesday night to address school closures and consolidations.

It is no secret that Austin ISD has struggled with funding, with a looming budget deficit of more than $100 million, financial cuts are necessary for the largest school district in Central Texas.

"In some areas of Austin, there are the right number of seats, but in other areas, there are way more seats than students, so we’ve gotta fix that," said Christine Steenport.

According to the district, it has more than 95,000 seats available for students, but around 25,000 of those are empty. The decision-makers feel downsizing is the best way to save money.

Another issue the district is facing is underperformance. The Texas Education Agency released its annual report card for Texas school districts, rating them on an A-F score. Austin ISD received an overall grade of 79. However, when looking closer, it shows that about one-third of AISD’s campuses got failing scores.

"These 12 schools have three unacceptable counts," said Ali Ghilarducci. "You’ll see that there are three letters next to each one; those are the grades that received the ratings for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school year."

Those dozen have until mid-November to develop a turnaround plan. Additionally, Dobbie, Webb, and Burnet Middle Schools have failed to meet state standards with four consecutive F’s.

What's next:

District leaders are carefully considering a difficult option to prevent the government agency from getting involved. AISD must develop a TIP or TAP for its failing schools. Those schools must then improve in performance, or the TEA will take over.

"We cannot, for example, assign students to a better-rated school, in an effort to sidestep accountability challenges," said Ghilarducci. "And so what we mean by that is any school that currently requires a targeted improvement plan, a TIP, or a turnaround plan, a TAP will bring that requirement with them."

The superintendent said the goal will be to identify campuses affected this fall, with consolidations happening for the 2026–27 school year.