Austin ISD to recognize 'Dolores Huerta Day' amid Cesar Chavez allegations

The Brief Austin ISD and the City of Austin are no longer celebrating Cesar Chavez Day Cesar Chavez is being denounced amid sexual abuse claims from women, including some minors, revealed in a New York Times investigation March 31 will be recognized as Dolores Huerta Day for AISD



Austin ISD will no longer celebrate Cesar Chavez Day amid recent sexual assault allegations this week.

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What we know:

According to AISD Superintendent Matias Segura, the city’s annual César Chávez parade, an event the district has joined for years, has been canceled.

"We are mindful of the serious allegations involving César Chávez and recognize the significant weight these reports carry for many in our community," Segura said.

However, Austin ISD will continue to recognize Dolores Huerta Day on March 31 as a student and staff holiday with all schools and offices closed.

"We recognize that news of this nature can be difficult, as can knowing how to discuss it with your student. We’ve put together a resource with helpful information to guide conversations at home, if you choose to have them. For those seeking immediate support, Austin Integral Care provides 24-hour mental health crisis assistance and appointments at 512-472-4357," Segura said in a statement.

What's next:

The board of trustees will discuss updates to the district's calendar at a March 26 regular board meeting.

Cesar Chavez sexual abuse allegations

The backstory:

Cesar ​Chávez was known as a champion for farmworker rights, bringing attention to poor working conditions and a lack of benefits. Through his organizing efforts, Chavez helped start the United Farm Workers labor union.

​The push for change follows sexual abuse allegations against women and young girls, which allegedly happened while Chavez was in leadership. One of his co-founders, Dolores Huerta, revealed on Wednesday that she, too, was assaulted by Chavez.

In an Instagram post, Huerta wrote in part: "I am nearly 96 years old, and for the last 60 years have kept a secret because I believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for."

Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X that the state would stop observing Cesar Chavez Day at the end of March and that he would work with lawmakers to remove it altogether.