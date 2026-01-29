Austin ISD parents concerned about classrooms with no heat

The Brief An Austin ISD parent shared her concerns after her son's teacher told her there was no heat in the classroom This was at Mills Elementary School in Southwest Austin when temperatures outside were in the 30s One doctor said that is unsafe for children



Some Austin ISD parents are concerned after receiving notices that their child’s classroom doesn’t have heat. A doctor said that is unsafe.

What they're saying:

Austin ISD students enjoyed Monday and Tuesday off from school because of the arctic blast.

When Rachelle Wittek said she was getting ready to head out the door to take her son to school on Wednesday, she received an email from his teacher: "telling the parents to tell the children to bundle up because she does not have a working heater."

This is at Mills Elementary School in Southwest Austin. She said thankfully she saw the message before getting there.

"I told my son. He was like, I don't need a coat, and I said, 'son, it's below freezing right now, you need a coat3,'" Wittek said.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, it was 33 degrees outside. Bentley Heart Medical Center CEO & Medical Director Dr. Fahmi Farah said it’s dangerous.

"That's not something that's going to cause frostbite or anything like that, but that level of cold exposure for prolonged periods of time, they can be more prone to getting sick," Dr. Farah said.

The teacher suggested parents pack warm drinks for their children on top of bundling up.

Wittek said she is concerned.

"My main concern is just the comfort and their ability just to learn effectively. If you're freezing, I know when I'm freezing, I don't really want to think about anything, but I'm so cold," Wittek said.

What's next:

She said she submitted a message through the AISD portal. Messages indicate a work order was put in almost two months ago.

"We just want to make sure that they're taking the steps to address this, because I'm sure this isn't going to be the last time we get these kinds of temperatures," Wittek said.

AISD said Mills Elementary School did not report any issues on Wednesday. AISD said there was another incident of heat not working, but the maintenance team addressed the issue.