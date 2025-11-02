Austin ISD parents rally against potential shutdown of 13 schools

The Brief Dozens rallied outside Pease Elementary in Austin to protest AISD’s plan to close 13 schools amid a $20 million budget shortfall. Parents, teachers, and students say they weren’t consulted and fear the closures will hurt communities and student support systems. AISD’s final vote on the consolidation plan is scheduled for November 20 after reviewing more than 7,000 public comments.



On Sunday, dozens of students, parents and teachers gathered outside Pease Elementary in Downtown Austin.

The rally was the latest pushback against AISD’s proposal to close 13 schools in response to a near $20 million budget deficit.

Rally against Austin ISD school shutdowns

Speakers from across the district took to the mic to demand clear communication from AISD, continuing to claim that they’re being thrust into a plan they were not consulted on.

The district released its initial consolidation plan back on October 3rd. To address 25,000 empty seats and fix a multi-million dollar budget deficit, they proposed the closures of 13 elementary and middle schools. But for many at Sunday’s rally the closures are shutting down more than just buildings, but also shutting down core parts of the community.

The rally comes just days after AISD released its Recommended School Consolidation and Boundary Change Plan, which the district says considered over 7,000 comments received in response to the initial consolidation plan. The new outline introduces changes to boundaries, but the same 13 schools are set to be closed.

‘Their school has been let down’

What they're saying:

"For a lot of them, it feels like their school has been let down by people," says Jace Herman Shaw Jr., a student at Galindo Elementary.

In the district’s consolidation plan, Galindo is set to absorb students from Dawson Elementary and certain students from Joslin Elementary.

‘Some of my friends at other schools, I’m happy they’re coming to me but I’m also kind of sad that their schools they’ve been going to for so long are getting shut down and there’s nothing they can stop to do about it," says Jace.

"Those bonds between teachers and students that are so important for the kids learning are being broken. For students that might be their safe space even more so than their home," said Judith Sawnson, a former teacher.

"We start every morning off running actually, with a race downhill running full speed," says JJ Flurry, a parent at Widen Elementary. He usually runs with his daughter every morning to school but that will no longer be a possibility when the school shuts down.

Even after a full month, he says the district still didn’t make it clear if there were any other options besides closure.

"I still don’t know what alternatives were to not closing schools. That seemed like the only option. We need more time, at a minimum give us that."

What's next:

AISD’s final vote on their consolidation plan is set for November 20th. In recent weeks district administrators have been touring the schools designated for closure, speaking to parents ahead of the final vote.