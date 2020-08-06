Austin ISD School Board to vote on delaying start of school

The Austin Independent School District School Board is discussing the possibility of delaying the district's first day of school.

Board members are set to vote on whether to push back the start date from August 18 to Tuesday, September 8.

It comes after Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott says schools shouldn't open for in-person learning until after Labor Day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says that the decision on when to begin in-person learning is up to the individual districts and elected school boards and not local health authorities.

RELATED: Parents weigh in on Austin ISD’s proposed delayed start date

AISD says it's grateful for community cooperation and some parents remain concerned about the lack of socialization without school and the effect of having kids stay home on families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

One parent says, "They just have to try their best and keep that in mind that there are families who it is absolutely dire for their children to be in school. And it's more dangerous for some of those families for their children not to be in school. Then it is to be in school."

The public is invited to make comments at tonight's school board meeting. You can sign up to speak or record your comments until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

To sign up to speak call 512-414-4411 and to record your message for the meeting you're asked to call 512-414-0130. You can get more details here.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. with public comments scheduled at around 9:45 p.m. and voting to take place after.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS