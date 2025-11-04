Austin ISD school closures: 3 schools taken off the list

The Brief Austin ISD changes school closure plan again Palm, Bryker Woods, Maplewood not included in list AISD is also postponing changes to campuses affected by boundary changes separate from turnaround plans



Austin ISD has changed its school closure plan again.

Three schools are no longer part of the closure plan: Palm, Bryker Woods, and Maplewood elementary schools.

What we know:

In a Nov. 4 letter to the Austin ISD community, Superintendent Matias Segura announced the change, saying that the district is adjusting its timeline.

However, a vote will still happen on Nov. 20 on the relocation of the schoolwide dual language programs and the consolidation and boundary changes in support of the turnaround plans, as required by the Texas Education Agency.

"The turnaround and improvement plans are a required process to ensure our schools meet state standards. We strive to implement these plans while preserving and strengthening what makes us Austin ISD—our vibrant, loving, and innovative school communities," Segura said in the letter.

In addition to removing Palm, Bryker Woods and Maplewood from the closure vote, Segura said any campuses affected by boundary changes separate from turnaround plans will be postponed until next year.

"We will use the start of the upcoming spring semester to advance the Academic Plan and Vision which will allow us to pick up the comprehensive boundary plan and balanced enrollment effort and move towards a vote in the fall of 2026," said Segura.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Austin ISD Community,

All Austin ISD families deserve to have excellent, well-resourced neighborhood schools. That has been a core belief as we developed and revised our program, consolidation and boundary change plan. We knew this process would require us to make difficult choices, and inaction or significant delay was simply not something we would be able to do with a clear understanding of the impact.

However, today I am letting our Board of Trustees and greater Austin ISD community know that I am adjusting our timeline.

Under the updated timeline, the administration will continue with a vote on Nov. 20 for the relocation of the schoolwide dual language programs and the consolidation and boundary changes in support of the turnaround plans, which are required by the Texas Education Agency.

The turnaround and improvement plans are a required process to ensure our schools meet state standards. We strive to implement these plans while preserving and strengthening what makes us Austin ISD—our vibrant, loving, and innovative school communities.

Three campuses — Palm, Bryker Woods, and Maplewood elementary schools — will not be included in the November 20th vote. Any campuses affected by boundary changes separate from TAPs will also be postponed until next year. We will use the start of the upcoming spring semester to advance the Academic Plan and Vision which will allow us to pick up the comprehensive boundary plan and balanced enrollment effort and move towards a vote in the fall of 2026.

This will allow us to ensure all ideas from our community can be considered in our plan. It is extremely important that when we make generational changes, we take the time to ensure community voice is thoroughly considered and that the process is done with fidelity, transparency, and integrity.

How we got here

This has been a deeply difficult process and I am committed to listening and actively considering feedback from our community.

In the past few days, members of our community have brought forward significant concerns about the integrity of specific individuals leading the process of applying community feedback to the updated plan. We take those concerns seriously and will thoroughly investigate the claims raised by members of our Austin ISD community. Our community’s input has been vital to the development and refinement of this plan and will continue to be.

What’s next

The necessity and urgency surrounding closure, consolidation and boundary changes has not changed. Austin ISD is at a crossroads. We face intersecting challenges, including declining enrollment, rising education costs, inadequate state funding, budget shortfalls, and state requirements to improve academic achievement. If we fail to take action by Fall 2026, the consequences to our students, teachers, and school community are significant. Failure to act means we could see deeper budget cuts impacting all of our classrooms or the possibility of increasing state interventions.

As we began this closure and consolidation plan development nine months ago, our focus has always been on improving outcomes and opportunities for the entire district and addressing long-standing inequities and imbalances in the district’s schools.

While I have confidence in the overall plan and our path forward, we must ensure that the plan and the leaders implementing it do so with clarity, integrity, and transparency. That’s why we are postponing a portion of the process to ensure our district and our community can move forward together.

I am confident that we have the commitment and knowledge within our district to create a future for Austin ISD that preserves our values, addresses our budget realities, and ultimately ensures that every student has an excellent, well-resourced neighborhood school.

Sincerely,

Matias Segura, PE, MBA

Superintendent