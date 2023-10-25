Email threats were 'swatting exercise': Austin ISD

Six Austin ISD schools are no longer in "Secure" mode after district police determined emailed threats were a "swatting exercise."

Austin ISD said Wednesday morning that it had received threats made against Austin High School, O. Henry Middle School, Kealing Middle School, Rosedale School, Hill Elementary and Casis Elementary and immediately contacted district police to investigate.

Those six campuses were placed on "Secure," meaning all activities continued inside, but no one was allowed to leave or enter the school buildings.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

This is different from a Lockdown which implies an active threat inside the building.

The district says officers were able to find the source of the emails and determined it was a "swatting exercise," defined as a criminal act of reporting a false crime or emergency to provoke a response from police.

The Secure was lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m.