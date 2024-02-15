Austin ISD superintendent Matias Segura officially begins position

Matias Segura officially began his permanent role as superintendent of Austin ISD.

Segura has been serving as the district's interim superintendent for almost a year, as the district conducted a national search to fill the position.

Now that he has the job, Segura said it is important to be transparent with the community.

On March 30, 2023, the board of trustees voted to extend his contract and pause the superintendent search.

When the district named Segura as superintendent, parents had concerns that Segura came from a finance background.

He spoke about how his previous career would help him as a superintendent.

"I think the other thing that I always think about is, is building a team around me so that any concerns around, you know, the skill sets, you know, we are a team, you know, no single person. This organization is going to have all the skills required. We all complement one another," Segura said.

Segura's contract is expected to run through August 2028.