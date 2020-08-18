Austin IT company working to make school COVID-19 screenings safer with contactless thermal scanners

An Austin IT company is trying to make school screenings for COVID-19 safer with contactless thermal scanners.

These scanners take the temperatures of employees, students and visitors. They also detect whether someone is wearing a mask.

Austin schoolchildren are getting more familiar with health screenings, however most places of business and schools are doing their screenings manually right now.

Austin-based Documentworks is trying to change that by donating these contactless thermal scanners to the Half Helen Foundation, who brings this tool into schools they work with. This includes Austin Achieve Public Schools, Idea Public Schools, Montessori for all, Wayside Schools, and NYOS Charter School.

Other schools that can't be named publicly right now are teaming up with Documentworks to implement the system into schools. The scanner has a 98.3 percent accuracy.

