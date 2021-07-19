Austin Latino Coalition aims to increase Travis County vaccinations

The Austin Latino Coalition partners with the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association de Austin and Curative and will be providing Pfizer vaccination opportunities for ages 12 and up at the 63rd Annual A.B. Cantu/Pan American Summer Hillside Concert Series on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The vaccinations will be provided in the A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center immediately adjacent to the Hillside, 2100 East Third Street, Austin, Texas 78702.

Latinos represent a lower percentage of those eligible for vaccinations in Travis County representing 20% of those who have received at least one dose and 19% of those fully vaccinated. During week 81 of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinos represented 50% of the nearly 900 COVID deaths in Austin, Travis County, and 43% of COVID cases.

"Given the disproportionate impacts of COVID in our Latino community, we must send a strong message to fellow Latinos that the only way to rebuild our community is through immunity. The Hillside Summer Concert Series is the longest-running outdoor series in Austin, Texas, and live Tejano music, cultural heritage, and food are important aspects of our Latino culture and traditions. We’re taking vaccine opportunities directly to our community as a reminder that preserving our cultural traditions and lives are incumbent upon us being vaccinated" said Paul Saldaña, Coordinator of the Austin Latino Coalition.

In addition to Pfizer vaccines, our coalition will host a booth on the concert grounds providing free PPE supplies, cool give-a-ways including gift cards and tickets to future Austin FC home games as incentives for community members to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter