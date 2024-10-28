Austin to launch on-demand collection of bulk, brush and household hazardous waste

article

The City of Austin is launching on-demand collection for bulk, brush and household hazardous waste.

Austin Resource Recovery said the new service will start in January 2025.

Residential customers will be able to schedule appointments for bulk waster collection.

Each customer can book this service up to three collections per year. Collections then reset at the beginning of the new year.

Once available, appointments can be scheduled using the Austin Recycles app, visiting the City of Austin's website, or by calling 311.