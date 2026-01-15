Austin man arrested after investigators find large amounts of fentanyl, other drugs during search

article

The Brief An Austin man was arrested after an investigation into an overdose in Williamson County A search warrant led to the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs



An Austin man was arrested following an investigation into an overdose in Williamson County.

The investigation led to the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs in Austin.

What we know:

After an overdose in Williamson County in December 2025, an investigation was launched by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified 35-year-old Paul Torres Jr., of Austin, as the suspect involved in selling drugs, including fentanyl, throughout Williamson County.

On Jan. 14, a search warrant was issued in the 6000 block of Derby Downs Drive in Austin. During the search, several illegal drugs were seized:

Cocaine – 1002.9g

Crack Cocaine - 17.1g

Fentanyl - 211.9g

Heroin – 532g

Methamphetamine – 592.6g

Alprazolam – 17.2g (66 Pills)

Psilocybin – 29.4g

Promethazine – 430.5g

Marijuana – 1.3lbs

Cash - $17,285

This is an ongoing investigation.