Austin man arrested for threatening presidential staff member
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man was arrested for allegedly threatening a presidential staff member.
The backstory:
According to court documents, on August 25, Thomas Austria Crouse called the cellphone of a presidential staffer. When the call went to voicemail, Crouse left a message threatening to find the victim, decapitate them, and kill the victim's family.
The voicemail was reported to the FBI. It was later determined the call came from Crouse, of Austin.
On August 26, the FBI interviewed Crouse and told him to stop making threats. However, after the interview, Crouse made five more voicemails on the victim's phone and also told the victim to commit suicide.
Crouse was arrested on August 27. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
The Source: Information from the Department of Justice