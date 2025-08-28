Austin man arrested for threatening presidential staff member

The Brief An Austin man was arrested for threatening a presidential staff member Court documents state the man called the victim's cellphone and made several threats After being asked to stop by the FBI, the man continued to call the victim



An Austin man was arrested for allegedly threatening a presidential staff member.

The backstory:

According to court documents, on August 25, Thomas Austria Crouse called the cellphone of a presidential staffer. When the call went to voicemail, Crouse left a message threatening to find the victim, decapitate them, and kill the victim's family.

The voicemail was reported to the FBI. It was later determined the call came from Crouse, of Austin.

On August 26, the FBI interviewed Crouse and told him to stop making threats. However, after the interview, Crouse made five more voicemails on the victim's phone and also told the victim to commit suicide.

Crouse was arrested on August 27. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.