Man charged for illegally possessing firearm, homemade destructive device

An Austin man is now facing federal charges for illegally possessing a firearm and a homemade destructive device.

38-year-old Erich Michael Wittwer has been charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device.

A criminal complaint filed against Wittwer alleges that while executing a search warrant at his home, federal agents discovered a .308 caliber semi-automatic assault rifle and a homemade destructive device.

According to the criminal complaint, Wittwer's criminal history reveals two prior felony convictions in 2009 for Assault Family Violence in Travis County.

Each charge calls for up to ten years in federal prison upon conviction. Wittwer remains in federal custody following his arrest earlier today, says the US Attorney's office.

