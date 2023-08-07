Austin man found dead at Arches National Park

article

An Austin man has been found dead at Arches National Park.

On August 1, the National Park Service says the Grand County Sheriff's Office issued an Attempt to Locate for a 66-year-old Austin man, who was reported overdue.

Park rangers found the man's vehicle at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot and began searching the area.

The man was found dead off-trail nearby.

The National Park Service and Grand County Sheriff's Office are investigating what happened.

This is the fifth fatality at the Arches National Park this year.