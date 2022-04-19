Austin man reportedly pours red dye on woman walking out of Louis Vuitton store

A man from Austin has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief after he reportedly poured red dye on a consumer who was leaving the Louis Vuitton store in The Domain. The red dye got onto her shirt, pants, shoes, jewelry, and on her feet.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), Brian Wheat was among a group of protesters in front of the Louis Vuitton store in the 11600 block of Century Oaks Terrace around 3:42 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. During the protest, Brian reportedly began painting the front display windows and glass doors with red dye. Brian also reportedly used blue chalk paint to write words on the ground in front of the Louis Vuitton store.

It is not clear what words were painted on the ground.

While Brian was painting, a woman walked out of the Louis Vuitton store. Brian reportedly removed the spray attachment and poured the red dye all over the woman. The red dye reportedly got onto her shirt, pants, shoes, jewelry, and on her feet. APD says there is video footage from the store of Brian pouring the paint on her.

A man from Austin has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief after he reportedly poured red dye on a consumer who was leaving the Louis Vuitton store in the Domain. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

When police officers responded to the scene, they made contact with Brian. Brian reportedly had blue chalk paint on the left, inner front side of his shoe. Brian also reportedly had red pain n the inner right side of his show as well as all over his hands. Brian admitted to police that he was the on with the red dye sora and the blue chalk spray.

He also reportedly admitted to pouring the red dye on the woman who was leaving the store.

Brian Wheat was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, and assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter