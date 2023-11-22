Austin man recalls experience with porch pirates; warns others to be aware

As the holiday season approaches, police are giving tips to anyone expecting a package. One Austin resident recalls his experience with porch pirates.

"I was pretty upset, I was unhappy," says porch pirate victim Bob Walker.

Bob Walker recalls the moment a package was stolen from his front porch in Central Austin, and it was all caught on camera.

"I got the alert that the item had come from Amazon, and then I looked at my camera and I saw that somebody had come up and grabbed the package and then drove off," said Walker.

He says, although the theft happened a few years ago, his neighbors have recently been victims of porch pirates, and they are working together to make sure everyone gets their deliveries.

"Just talk to your neighbors, I guess is the best thing, and then share any video footage of the porch pirates coming by your house. I think that is all you can do," said Walker.

According to Austin police, during the holiday season, package deliveries increase and so do package thefts.

"During the holidays, specifically, it is not such a great idea to leave those packages out on the porch for a long period of time," said APD Officer Angel Gomez.

APD recommends asking a neighbor to pick up your mail or leaving your package in an area that is attended to.

"Schedule pickups instead of deliveries and leave notes to not leave packages at your front door if you have the ability to do that," says Officer Gomez.

Walker says in his case he received a refund and later made a police report. But he believes porch pirates should be prosecuted.

"They should be made to go before a judge. I think some of it is that people think it is a faceless crime or a crime that has no victims. I think it is so ramped up now that everyone is being affected," said Walker.