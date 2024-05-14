San Marcos to offer free curbside debris pickup after May 9 storm

The City of San Marcos will be offering free curbside debris pickup next week following the recent storms in the area.

Beginning Monday, May 20, Ceres Environmental will be collecting only brush, limbs and vegetative debris at residences within city limits. No household items or other types of waste will be collected.

These crews are contracted by the city and will not serve businesses or commercial properties.

How to prepare your debris:

Place all debris at the curb. Do not bundle it.

Keep debris away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, and permanent structures.

Make sure debris is not stacked or leaning against anything.

Keep debris as intact as possible for ease of pickup

Use your green waste cart and paper yard bags for small debris like leaves and small limbs. Place the bags next to the waste cart. To request a cart, contact Resource Recovery at 512-393-8407.

Leave enough space on the sidewalk for people to pass. Report any sidewalk issues to Public Works at 512-393-8036.

If you need help with your debris, volunteer groups, including Texans on Mission, Mission Able, and The American Red Cross, are available to help.

Residents who need help moving debris to the curb can contact Resource Recovery by phone at 512-393-8407 or email.

The City also offers free tree trimming equipment through the Home Equipment Lending Program (HELP). The kit includes an electric saw, an extension pole, an extension cord, a hard hat, gloves, and safety goggles. Residents can reserve the equipment online.

For additional brush disposal information and storm recovery updates, click here.