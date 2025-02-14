Austin Marathon 2025: Road closures, public transit delays expected this weekend

The Brief The Austin Marathon is back this weekend. The Marathon will cause road closures and public transit delays from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16. Multiple roads in Downtown Austin will be either fully closed or partially closed, which will lead to CapMetro bus detours.



The Austin Marathon is back this weekend and with it comes road closures and public transit delays.

The marathon is set for Sunday, Feb. 16, but closures and delays are expected from Friday through Sunday evening.

Road closures

What we know:

Multiple roads in Downtown Austin will be either fully closed or partially closed for the marathon starting on Friday, Feb. 14.

Friday, Feb. 14 setup closures

9th from Brazos to Congress: 1 eastbound lane open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Congress from 7th to 11th.: full closure from 4 p.m. to Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

8th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 4 p.m. to Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

9th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 4 p.m. to Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

10th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 4 p.m. to Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 setup closures

Congress from Cesar Chavez to 4th: full closure from 4 a.m. to Feb. 16 at 12 p.m.

Congress from 4th to 7th: full closure from 4 a.m. to Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

7th from Colorado to Congress: 2 eastbound lanes open from 4 a.m. to Feb. 16 at 2 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 closures

7th, 11th & Brazos Race Day

7th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11th from Brazos to Guadalupe: full closure from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

E. 11th from San Jacinto to Brazos: westbound lanes closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brazos from 7th to 11th Lane from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Start Line Race Day

4th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3rd from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2nd from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cesar Chavez from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 3-11 a.m.

S Congress from Cesar Chavez to Barton Springs: full closure from 3-11 a.m.

5th & 6th Race Day

6th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5th from Brazos to Colorado: full closure from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Convoy Staging Race Day

Cesar Chavez from Colorado to Guadalupe: full closure from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Race Course – Congress to Ben White to S. First

S Congress from Barton Springs to Ben White frontage road: full closure from 5-9 a.m.

Ben White frontage road from S Congress to S First: full closure from 5-9 a.m.

Race Course – S. First, from Ben White to Cesar Chavez

S First from Ben White frontage to Barton Springs: one southbound lane open from 5-9:30 a.m.

S First from Barton Springs to Riverside: one southbound lane open from 5-10 a.m.

S First from Riverside to Cesar Chavez: full closure from 5-10 a.m.

Race Course – Cesar Chavez to Enfield

Cesar Chavez from Guadalupe to Mopac: full closure from 5-10:30 a.m.

S. F. Austin Blvd from Cesar Chavez to Lake Austin Blvd: full closure from 5-10:30 a.m.

Lake Austin Blvd from Veterans to Memphis: full closure from 5-10:30 a.m.

Lake Austin Blvd from Memphis to Red Bud Trail: one lane open from 5-10:30 a.m.

Lake Austin Blvd from Red Bud Trail to Enfield: full closure from 5-10:30 a.m.

SB Mopac ramp from Mopac to Cesar Chavez: full closure from 5-10:30 a.m.

NB Mopac ramp from Mopac to Cesar Chavez: full closure from 5-10:30 a.m.

Race Course – Enfield to 15th

Enfield from Lake Austin Blvd to Exposition: full closure from 6-11:30 a.m.

Enfield from Exposition to Lamar: one westbound lane open from 6-11:30 a.m.

SB Mopac ramp from Mopac to Enfield: full closure from 6-11:30 a.m.

Race Course – 15th to Guadalupe

15th from Lamar to Guadalupe: westbound lanes open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Race Course – Half Marathon Final Mile

San Antonio from 13th to 15th: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

14th from Nueces to San Antonio: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nueces from 13th to 14th: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

13th from Nueces to Colorado: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Colorado from 13th to 11th: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Race Course – Guadalupe to Dean Keeton/I-35

Guadalupe from 15th to 20th: one southbound lane open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Guadalupe from 20th to 38th: all northbound lanes closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

38th from Guadalupe to Speedway: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Speedway from 38th to 45th: northbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

45th from Speedway to Red River: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red River from E 45th to E 41st: southbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

E 41st from Red River to Duval: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Duval from E 41st to San Jacinto: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

San Jacinto from Speedway to Dean Keeton: lane reduction from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dean Keeton from San Jacinto Blvd to I-35 southbound access road: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Race Course – Dean Keeton/I-35 to 11th

Dean Keeton from I-35 southbound access road to Manor Road: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lafayette from Dean Keeton to Manor Road: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chicon from Manor Road to E. 12th: southbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

E. 12th from Chicon to N. Pleasant Valley: full closure from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

N. Pleasant Valley from E. 12th to Webberville: southbound closed from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Webberville from N. Pleasant Valley to Goodwin: full closure from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Goodwin from Webberville to Tillery: full closure from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tillery from Goodwin to E. 5th: southbound closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

E. 5th from Tillery to Allen: full closure from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

E. 5th from Allen to Shady Lane: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shady Lane from E. 5th to E. Cesar Chavez: full closure from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

E. Cesar Chavez from Shady Lane to N. Pleasant Valley: one westbound lane closed from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

E. 2nd from E. Cesar Chavez to Tillery: full closure from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

E. 2nd from Tillery to Linden: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Linden from E. 2nd to E. Cesar Chavez: full closure from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

E. Cesar Chavez from N. Pleasant Valley to Waller: westbound closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waller from E. Cesar Chavez to E. 6th: northbound closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

E. 6th from Waller to I-35 southbound access road: westbound closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

E. 6th from I-35 southbound access red to Red River: lane reduction from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red River from E. 6th to E. 11th: northbound closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

E. 11th from Red River to Trinity: eastbound closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

E. 11th from Trinity to San Jacinto: full closure from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Public transit delays

What we know:

CapMetro says that the Marathon will cause detours and disruptions.

There will be several routes on detour from 7 p.m. on Friday to about 6 p.m. on Sunday due to the street closures. Riders can board their bus at any stops listed here or any CapMetro bus stops along the detoured route.

Pre-marathon detours will be in place on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until end of service for the following routes:

Route 2 Rosewood/Cesar Chavez SB

Route 4 7th Street WB

Route 5 Woodrow/East 12th WB

Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs SB

Route 10 South 1st/Red River SB

Marathon detours will be in place on Sunday from 4 a.m. to around 2:30 p.m. for the following routes:

Route 1 N. Lamar/S. Congress NB and SB

Route 2 Rosewood/Cesar Chavez NB and SB

Route 3 Burnet/ Manchaca NB and SB

Route 4 7th Street WB and EB

Route 5 Woodrow / East 12th WB and EB

Route 7 Duval/ Dove Springs NB and SB

Route 10 S.1st/ Red River NB and SB

Route 18 MLK EB and WB

Route 20 Manor/Riverside NB and SB

Route 30 Barton Creek/Bull Creek NB and SB

Route 217 Montopolis NB and SB

Route 300 Springdale/Oltorf NB and SB

Route 315 Ben White WB

Route 322 Chicon/Cherrywood NB and SB

Route 335 35th/38th WB and EB

Route 345 45th EB

Route 350 Airport Blvd SB

Rapid 801 N Lamar/S Congress NB and SB

Rapid 803 Burnet/S Lamar NB and SB

Post-marathon detours will be in place on Sunday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. for the following routes:

Route 2 Rosewood/Cesar Chavez NB and SB

Route 4 7th Street EB and WB

Route 5 Woodrow/East 12th EB and WB

Route 7 Duval/ Dove Springs NB and SB

Route 10 S.1st/ Red River NB and SB

Anyone with any questions can call CapMetro's Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200.

Austin Marathon 2025

What we know:

The race begins officially at 6:55 a.m. with the wheelchair start for the full and half-marathon.

According to the Marathon's schedule, the half-marathon's course will close at 11 a.m. and the full marathon's course will close at 2 p.m.

The marathon will start at 2nd & Congress and end at 9th & Congress. The Austin Marathon 5K will start and finish at 2nd & Congress.

To learn more about the marathon and see the course maps, click here.