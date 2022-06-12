Austin massage parlor owner charged with sexual assault

An Austin massage parlor owner has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, APD officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on June 6. Officers located the alleged female victim who appeared to be "overwhelmed with shock."

The woman said she was getting a massage at Shales Body Shop, and as the massage went on, she said the massage therapist started sexually assaulting her.

The massage therapist was later identified as the owner of the business, Shale Smith, 42.

In an interview with detectives, Smith initially said he had a "consensual" sexual encounter with the woman but then admitted that at a certain point the woman "appeared to get uncomfortable."

Smith was arrested and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.