Austin massage parlor shut down over suspected human trafficking

The Brief JT Spa in Austin has been closed due to suspected human trafficking. TDLR says received a complaint from someone who allegedly was offered sexual services during a massage. The department says further investigation found at least two employees were living at the spa.



An Austin massage parlor has been shut down for suspected human trafficking.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) issued a six-month emergency closure of the JT Spa on N. Ranch Road 620.

TDLR received a complaint in October from a person who claimed they were offered sexual services during a massage.

Investigators did an on-site inspection of the spa. TDLR found at least two employees were living in the spa and at least one other was not licensed.

A news release from the department says there were other prohibited items found in the spa as well.

The owner of the establishment was ordered to stop operating the business and is prevented from operating any other massage establishments at the location for six months.

A recently passed bill allows TDLR's executive director to issue an emergency order to close massage locations if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring.

This is the 16th emergency order issued by the department since the law took effect in 2023.