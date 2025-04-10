Austin ISD in hot seat at latest board meeting

The Brief Austin ISD held a board meeting Thursday night to discuss Dobie Middle School among other things. Since Dobie Middle School is underperforming, parents fear it could be first on the chopping block. Protests also took place over the principal's recent resignation at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.



Austin ISD was in the hot seat with quite a few issues at the forefront of Thursday night's board meeting.

Dobie Middle School

What we know:

The future of Dobie Middle School is uncertain after it has not met state standards year after year. The school's performance must improve, or the TEA will take over.

One of the main agenda items was the turnaround plan, or TAP, for the Dobie Middle School campus. Austin ISD has until the end of the month to get the plan approved. The district has a looming budget deficit of more than $100 million.

Since Dobie Middle School is underperforming, parents fear it could be first on the chopping block if they move forward with school consolidations to save money.

What they're saying:

"They shouldn't close down the school because it took a lot of effort to be where we are now. Being at Dobie has made me feel very happy and comforted. I have made so many bonds with students, teachers, and staff," said a person who spoke at Thursday's meeting.

"If we as a community fail to address middle school challenges in AISD, Dobie could be only the first of several middle school dominoes that are going to fall, and that outcome is not acceptable," said another.

What's next:

Community members are gathering to save Dobie Middle School on Monday at five p.m. in the cafeteria, urging the district that they are more than their test scores.

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders protest

What we know:

Meanwhile, protests took place over the principal's recent resignation at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.

A small group of people stood outside with signs to show their support for Nicole Griffith. Sixth through twelfth grades also held a walkout on campus Thursday afternoon.

The school did not provide information as to why this decision was made with fewer than two months left in the year.

The district has stated they cannot provide information about the resignation due to legal reasons.

What they're saying:

Ali Johnson-Calderone is a parent at Ann Richards.

"We're out here to peacefully protest the reinstatement of Principal Nicole Griffith who has been an institution to our school," said Johnson-Calderone.

"The senior class, at least at Ann Richards, has gone through, now, six principals or interim principals in four years, so it's really important to us, and we feel like she really like made such an impact on the community," said senior Iris Nicholson.

"It is an important issue that we do care about, and we are gonna come together to fight for what we believe in and fight for Ms. Griffith," said Scout Hewlett, another senior at Ann Richards.