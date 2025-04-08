Will Ken Paxton have to resign as Texas AG to run for Senate?

article

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton has announced a bid for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's seat. Under Texas law, Paxton will not have to resign from his position as AG in order to run. Texas is one of only five states with a resign-to-run law on the books.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his bid for the U.S. Senate.

He is looking to unseat longtime Sen. John Cornyn, who has served in the Senate since his first election in 2002.

Will Paxton have to resign as AG to run for Senate?

What we know:

The answer is no.

Under Article XVI, Sec. 65 of the Texas Constitution, a person is only required to resign when seeking another office if they are a:

District Clerk

County Clerk

County Judge

Judge of the County Courts at Law, County Criminal Courts, County Probate Courts and County Domestic Relations Courts

County Treasurer

Criminal District Attorney

County Surveyor

County Commissioner

Justice of the Peace

Sheriff

Assessor and Collector of Taxes

District Attorney

County Attorney

Public Weigher; and/or

Constable

If they have over a year and 30 days left in their term, their candidacy announcement would "constitute an automatic resignation" and the vacancy would be filled pursuant to law.

Resign-to-run laws

Big picture view:

Texas is only one of five states with a "resign-to-run" law on the books.

Four of the five, including Texas, only require a person serving in specific public offices to resign from their current office to run for another. The other three are Arizona, Florida and Georgia.

Hawaii is the only U.S. state that does not limit which public offices a person should have to resign from. However, in Cobb v State (1986), the Hawaii Supreme Court did clarify that a sitting state senator did not have to resign to run for Congress.