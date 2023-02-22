Austin police searching for missing teen

article

Austin police are searching for a missing and endangered teenager.

13-year-old Carlos David Caboda-Torres was last seen in the 1500 block of Rutland Ave. on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.

Police say they don't know where he may have gone or who he may have been with.

Carlos is described as a Hispanic male, 5'4" tall, 170 lbs., with black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, yellow shorts, and a backpack.

Carlos is a Spanish speaker and, again, he's only 13 years old.

Carlos also requires daily medication.

Anyone with information on Carlos's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the Austin Police Department's missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.