Austin musicians can now apply for one-time $2K grants from city

Austin-area professional musicians can now apply for grants from the City of Austin.

The city's Economic Development Department is accepting applications for its Austin Music Disaster Relief Grant fund, which provides one-time, unrestricted $2,000 grants to those affected by the economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are open to local professional musicians, independent promoters, music composition and music industry workers. Applications are open until Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

According to the city's Chief Economic Recovery Officer Veronica Briseño, this round of funding expands the eligibility criteria so more professional musicians, promoters and workers qualify for support. "The $2.3 million available this year builds upon the $1.5 million we distributed in 2020 to ensure workers in this vital sector can afford immediate needs like rent and groceries," she said.

The funding for this grant was allocated from the $4 million the Austin City Council dedicated in June 2021 from Austin's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act to support the local music industry.

To be eligible for a grant, applicants must:

work as a professional musician, independent promoter or music industry worker

Williamson, Hays, reside in the Austin- Round Rock metro area, including Travis Bastrop and Caldwell counties

be at least 18 years old at the time of application

The city says all applications submitted before the deadline will then be evaluated according to a scoring matrix which can be viewed online. The city also has two informational webinars on the grant available online to watch in English and in Spanish.

According to the city, the Long Center will be processing applications and administering grant funds as part of a partnership with the city's Economic Development Department. Texas Accountants and Lawyers fo the Arts (TALA) will also be helping potential applicants prepare their applications.

Those needing technical support or to check their application status can contact The Long Center by email or by phone 512-457-5130. Anyone needing application assistance or answers to eligibility questions can contact TALA by email or by phone 512-575-2826.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin engagement of "Hadestown" rescheduled due to COVID-19

Omicron COVID-19 variant prompts return to Stage 5 APH guidelines

COVID sick time: Stay home or work? Omicron poses conundrum

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter