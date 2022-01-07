Austin engagement of "Hadestown" rescheduled due to COVID-19

The Austin engagement of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" is being rescheduled to September due to COVID-19.

Texas Performing Arts at the University of Texas at Austin says that due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company, next week's shows at the Bass Concert Hall will be rescheduled.

"Hadestown" will now play at Bass Concert Hall Sept. 20-25. TPA says that patrons do not need to take any action at this time and that tickets for the January dates will be honored in September. Further details will be sent to ticketholders via email.

TPA says that patrons who have transferred or resold their "Hadestown" tickets "bear the responsibility" to share the information with the ticketholder attending the show.

The Broadway production of "Hadestown" won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2019 and won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2020.

