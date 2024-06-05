Body camera video released in deadly southeast Austin officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department released body-camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin.

The shooting happened on May 21 after police spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station on Salt Springs Drive.

Police said Alfonso Gonzales had a gun, and refused to come out of the store.

One employee was able to run out, but another employee was trapped inside a locked office.

Officers eventually fired shots and rescued the trapped employee, who was not injured.

Gonzales died from his gunshot injuries.

