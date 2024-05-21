SWAT team responds after driver with stolen car refuses to leave south Austin business: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to an incident in south Austin.
Austin police said around 12:36 p.m., officers saw a stolen car near the intersection of Salt Springs Dr. and Thaxton Rd. The driver was inside a business, but refused to leave, prompting a SWAT call out.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.
