SWAT team responds after driver with stolen car refuses to leave south Austin business: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 21, 2024 1:46pm CDT
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to an incident in south Austin.

Austin police said around 12:36 p.m., officers saw a stolen car near the intersection of Salt Springs Dr. and Thaxton Rd. The driver was inside a business, but refused to leave, prompting a SWAT call out.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.

