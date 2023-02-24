APD officers point guns at Good Samaritan trying to help Downtown Austin shooting victim

Sunday, February 19 is a day one Austin man will never forget. On his way home, he was driving down 5th Street and Red River when he noticed a body on the street.

Not sure who it was, he approached the body and noticed this person had gunshot wounds.

"I started to call 911, but realized there was another car coming in against traffic towards the gentleman. So, I pulled into oncoming traffic, put my flashers on and backed up, make sure I blocked traffic," says this Good Samaritan.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, says he called 9-1-1 for help. He says he was on hold for three minutes.

The man was waiting for an answer, but police arrived before he could get a hold of dispatchers.

"But when they showed up, I was the only person standing near the individual. And so, they came pulling up and all but kind of came out guns drawn, walking towards me. I put my arms in the air," says this Good Samaritan.

As soon police realized the man wasn't a threat, they dropped their guns and questioned why he was at the scene.

"Once they realized that I was someone who was calling me to help, they put their guns down a moment aside and spoke to me a little more about the incident. While they immediately went ahead and gave the guy support, medics immediately hopped on the guy and started giving him treatment," says this Good Samaritan.

A couple of days after the incident, the man says he's still shaken up about it.

"I do think we need to figure out how we're going to step up, get proper staffing levels of actual communication on this rather than trying to point fingers at both sides that our city is seeing an influx of crime, and we need to figure out how to address that," says this Good Samaritan.