Austin Parks Foundation awards grants for improvements, renovations

The Austin Parks Foundation has announced the recipients of a combined total of $130,000 in funding that will be used by various Austin parks and community spaces around the city to improve sports fields, trails, and more.

The fall 2020 Community Grants were divided between four Austin parks and each will use the funds for a specific need.

Gus Garcia District Park in Northeast Austin: $50,000 for the construction of a new basketball court

Kendra Page Neighborhood Park in Southeast Austin: $40,000 for the creation of a new perimeter trail and water fountain

Perry Neighborhood Park in Northwest Austin: $25,000 to match funds for the construction of a new artificial turf soccer field

Patterson Neighborhood Park in East Austin: $5,000 for improvements to their baseball field

In addition to the grants, Austin Parks Foundation is also providing Pease District Park with $10,000 for the install for the installation of signage in a new contemplative space that Pease Park describes as “acknowledging our history of slavery, segregation, and exclusion in order to create a public space that is welcoming to all."

“Through all the change our city has seen over the past several months, parks have proven to be more vital than ever. The commitment of Adopt-A-Park leaders and community members to improving and maintaining our green spaces over the years has allowed for everyone to enjoy those very parks this year,” said Ladye Anne Wofford, Chief Mission Officer at Austin Parks Foundation, in a news release. “Park equity is always top of mind for us, and we’re honored to financially support community-initiated projects across our city through our grants program. We know our community will continue to seek refuge and play in our green spaces for years to come.”

As a part of their Austin City Limits Music Festival Grants Program, Community Grants are designed to support large, community-initiated improvement projects requiring between $5,000-$50,000 in funds. Since 2006, over $3 million in grant funds have gone toward projects that aim to encourage community participation and a commitment to community space.

For more information about APF’s ACL Music Festival Grants Program and to apply, please visit https://austinparks.org/grants/.