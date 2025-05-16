Austin passed by Fort Worth in total population, estimates show
AUSTIN - Austin is falling in the rankings of the largest cities in the country, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fort Worth, Texas jumped Austin in total population to become the fourth-largest city in the state.
Austin population growth slows
By the numbers:
Austin's population was estimated to be 993,588 in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Only 4,005 people were added to Austin's population.
The 0.4 percent increase between 2023 and 2024 is the smallest among Texas' five largest cities.
Central Texas cities' growth
While Austin's population growth is slowing, several cities in the area are booming.
Jarrell, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs and Liberty Hill all saw at least 15 percent growth from 2023, according to the Census Bureau.
Most populous U.S. cities in 2024
- New York, New York
- Los Angeles, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Houston, Texas
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- San Antonio, Texas
- San Diego, California
- Dallas, Texas
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Fort Worth, Texas
- San Jose, California
- Austin, Texas
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Columbus, Ohio
Cities with largest population increase between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024
- New York, New York
- Houston, Texas
- Los Angeles, California
- San Antonio, Texas
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chicago, Illinois
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Seattle, Washington
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Washington D.C.
- San Jose, California
- Columbus, Ohio
- Las Vegas, Nevada
Fastest-Growing Cities between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024 by percentage
- Princeton, Texas (+30.6%)
- Fulshear, Texas (+26.9%)
- Leesburg, Florida (+18.5%)
- Celina, Texas (+18.2%)
- Anna, Texas (+14.6%)
- Haines City, Florida (+12.1%)
- Foley, Alabama (+12%)
- Fate, Texas (+11.4%)
- Rosemount, Minnesota (+10.6%)
- Garner, North Carolina (+10.4%)
- Melissa, Texas (+10%)
- Sugar Hill, Georgia (+9.5%)
- Hutto, Texas (+9.4%)
- Leland, North Carolina (+9.4%)
- Erie, Colorado (+9.2%)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.