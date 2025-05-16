Expand / Collapse search

Austin passed by Fort Worth in total population, estimates show

Published  May 16, 2025 10:42am CDT
The Brief

    • Austin's population growth has slowed, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
    • Austin is now the 13th largest city in the country.
    • It is the fifth-largest city in the state.

AUSTIN - Austin is falling in the rankings of the largest cities in the country, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Fort Worth, Texas jumped Austin in total population to become the fourth-largest city in the state.

Austin population growth slows

By the numbers:

Austin's population was estimated to be 993,588 in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only 4,005 people were added to Austin's population.

The 0.4 percent increase between 2023 and 2024 is the smallest among Texas' five largest cities.

Central Texas cities' growth

While Austin's population growth is slowing, several cities in the area are booming.

Jarrell, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs and Liberty Hill all saw at least 15 percent growth from 2023, according to the Census Bureau.

Most populous U.S. cities in 2024

  1. New York, New York
  2. Los Angeles, California
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Phoenix, Arizona
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  7. San Antonio, Texas
  8. San Diego, California
  9. Dallas, Texas
  10. Jacksonville, Florida
  11. Fort Worth, Texas
  12. San Jose, California
  13. Austin, Texas
  14. Charlotte, North Carolina
  15. Columbus, Ohio

Cities with largest population increase between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024

  1. New York, New York
  2. Houston, Texas
  3. Los Angeles, California
  4. San Antonio, Texas
  5. Fort Worth, Texas
  6. Charlotte, North Carolina
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. Phoenix, Arizona
  9. Seattle, Washington
  10. Jacksonville, Florida
  11. Miami, Florida
  12. Washington D.C.
  13. San Jose, California
  14. Columbus, Ohio
  15. Las Vegas, Nevada

Fastest-Growing Cities between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024 by percentage

  1. Princeton, Texas (+30.6%)
  2. Fulshear, Texas (+26.9%)
  3. Leesburg, Florida (+18.5%)
  4. Celina, Texas (+18.2%)
  5. Anna, Texas (+14.6%)
  6. Haines City, Florida (+12.1%)
  7. Foley, Alabama (+12%)
  8. Fate, Texas (+11.4%)
  9. Rosemount, Minnesota (+10.6%)
  10. Garner, North Carolina (+10.4%)
  11. Melissa, Texas (+10%)
  12. Sugar Hill, Georgia (+9.5%)
  13. Hutto, Texas (+9.4%)
  14. Leland, North Carolina (+9.4%)
  15. Erie, Colorado (+9.2%)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.

