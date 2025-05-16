Austin passed by Fort Worth in total population, estimates show

article

The Brief Austin's population growth has slowed, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Austin is now the 13th largest city in the country. It is the fifth-largest city in the state.



Austin is falling in the rankings of the largest cities in the country, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Fort Worth, Texas jumped Austin in total population to become the fourth-largest city in the state.

Austin population growth slows

By the numbers:

Austin's population was estimated to be 993,588 in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only 4,005 people were added to Austin's population.

The 0.4 percent increase between 2023 and 2024 is the smallest among Texas' five largest cities.

Central Texas cities' growth

While Austin's population growth is slowing, several cities in the area are booming.

Jarrell, Marble Falls, Dripping Springs and Liberty Hill all saw at least 15 percent growth from 2023, according to the Census Bureau.

Most populous U.S. cities in 2024

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois Houston, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Antonio, Texas San Diego, California Dallas, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Fort Worth, Texas San Jose, California Austin, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Columbus, Ohio

Cities with largest population increase between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024

New York, New York Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California San Antonio, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Chicago, Illinois Phoenix, Arizona Seattle, Washington Jacksonville, Florida Miami, Florida Washington D.C. San Jose, California Columbus, Ohio Las Vegas, Nevada

Fastest-Growing Cities between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024 by percentage

Princeton, Texas (+30.6%) Fulshear, Texas (+26.9%) Leesburg, Florida (+18.5%) Celina, Texas (+18.2%) Anna, Texas (+14.6%) Haines City, Florida (+12.1%) Foley, Alabama (+12%) Fate, Texas (+11.4%) Rosemount, Minnesota (+10.6%) Garner, North Carolina (+10.4%) Melissa, Texas (+10%) Sugar Hill, Georgia (+9.5%) Hutto, Texas (+9.4%) Leland, North Carolina (+9.4%) Erie, Colorado (+9.2%)