Austin PD Detective Israel Garcia honored with procession & service

The Brief Austin Police Department honoring Detective Israel Garcia Garcia was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on May 3



The Austin Police Department is honoring Detective Israel Garcia who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident on May 3.

The backstory:

Garcia was killed in the crash in San Marcos. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

What's Happening Today:

A funeral is being held at Bannockburn Church in South Austin at 11 a.m.

An escort from the funeral home at 2222 and Mopac began at 7:50 a.m.

The escort traveled down Mopac to the 290/71 exit, headed east on 290 to S. IH 35, then took the Slaughter Ln. exit, turned right on Slaughter Ln., turned right on Congress Ave., and left on Ralph Ablanedo Dr., where Garcia's final patrol was called over the radio around 8:15 a.m. at the APD Clinton Hunter South Substation.

Following Garcia's final patrol, the procession went right on S. 1st St. heading towards William Cannon, turned left on William Cannon Dr., turned left on Brodie Ln., turned right on Convict Hill and into the Bannockburn Church parking lot.

Following the service, Police Honors will take place in the south parking lot of Bannockburn Church at approximately 2 p.m. Detective Garcia will then be taken to his final resting place for a private burial in Lockhart, Texas.