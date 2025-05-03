Austin police detective killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

article

The Brief Austin police detective Israel Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened in San Marcos. Garcia's motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.



Remembering Israel Garcia

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says Detective Israel Garcia was killed in the crash in San Marcos this morning.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any additional details about the crash.

What they're saying:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis informed the department about Garcia's death in a message on Saturday.

APD Family,

It is with heavy heart that I inform you about the passing of Detective Israel Garcia (6645, MC64).

Early this morning, I was notified he was involved in an off-duty motorcycle crash in San Marcos, Texas.

Please keep the entire Garcia family, Detective Garcia’s fellow officers (including DARRT and Auxiliary Motors Unit), and his brother-in-law - who works with the Austin Fire Department – in your thoughts and prayers.

Our Peer Support and Wellness Team is on standby – please reach out to them.

Our APD leadership team will be reaching out and attending show-ups. We will get through this together.

Our team will provide updates as more details become available.