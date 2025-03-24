Woman charged with driving while intoxicated after deadly crash on Menchaca Road

article

The Brief Anissa Zapata, 23, is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash on Saturday night. A pedestrian was killed after the crash on Menchaca Road. Zapata was charged with accident involving death and driving while intoxicated.



A woman believed to be drunk behind the wheel is facing charges in connection to a deadly South Austin crash on Saturday night.

Menchaca Road deadly crash

What we know:

Austin police were called after a car crashed into a pedestrian on Menchaca Road on March 22.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m., near Davis Lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 23-year-old Anissa Zapata, was arrested for accident involving death and driving while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed in the crash has not been identified.

By the numbers:

The incident is being investigated as Austin 20th deadly crash of 2025. 24 people have died in connection to the crashes.

On March 22, 2024, there had been 19 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths.