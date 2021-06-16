Austin Pets Alive in urgent need of fosters for Bastrop County dogs

Austin Pets Alive! is urgently seeking fosters for 20 dogs from the Bastrop County Animal Shelter.

APA! says that BCAS staff reached out because they are currently facing an outbreak of distemper at their shelter and have full kennels.

Kai is one of 20 dogs in need of immediate fostering. (Austin Pets Alive!)

The 20 dogs are in need of a place to stay while recovering from distemper and APA! says they are facing euthanasia if they cannot find foster homes in the next 48 hours.

"We are seeking immediate foster homes to care for 20 dogs who have tested positive and are carriers of distemper. They need to be in homes with no other dogs or ferrets or with fully-vaccinated adult dogs who have healthy immune systems," said APA! CEO and president Dr. Ellen Jefferson.

Athene is one of 20 dogs in need of immediate fostering. (Austin Pets Alive!)

Distemper is a contagious disease of dogs, coyotes, raccoons, and other wildlife. It can cause fever, lethargy, anorexia, and respiratory illness. The virus is spread in the respiratory secretions and urine of infected animals. It's easily prevented with routine vaccinations and vaccinated pets are not at risk.

Distemper does not infect domestic cats, people, pocket pets (like hamsters or sugar gliders), or birds.

Koi is one of 20 dogs in need of immediate fostering. (Austin Pets Alive!)

"To save these dogs, we need your help now more than ever," Jefferson said. "All of these dogs imminently face euthanasia unless people like you open your hearts and homes to save them."

Anyone who can foster one of these dogs within the next 24 to 48 hours is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org and someone will respond right away.