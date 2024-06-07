Austin pickleball court facility forced to close after city zoning issues

Austin Pickle Ranch, a pickleball court facility with two locations in Austin, will close its West Sixth Street location due to city zoning issues, according to their website.

The facility sits atop a parking garage on Hartland Plaza at 1717 W 6th St, where Sixth Street meets MoPac Expressway.

The city of Austin notified the facility a notice of violation last month.

According to the notice, the facility needs building and electrical permits for commercial construction, approval of a site plan to change the use of the property from a parking lot to commercial recreational pickleball courts, and a new certificate of occupancy for "Indoor Sports and Recreation" for the current use of the building.

Current membership fees will remain unchanged. Austin Pickle Ranch said they are exploring new locations while continuing to operate their Braker Lane location, a 50,000-square-foot facility opened last month.