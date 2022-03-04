APD: 2 dead following multiple overdoses on 6th Street

Two people are dead following a series of multiple overdoses in the 6th Street Entertainment District early Friday morning. APD believes the drug fentanyl may be involved in a few of the recent incidents.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate similar to heroin, but much more powerful.

It can be in a pill, powder, patch, solid, or liquid form

It can be lethal in small amounts

The series of multiple overdoses happened between midnight and 7 a.m., according to ATCEMS. Thirteen ambulances and 10 command assets responded to seven different incidents within that time frame.

Twelve people were transported, according to ATCEMS. Two people were pronounced deceased on scene.

The first fatality happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of 7th Street and Sabine Street. One person was also transported to the hospital.

The second fatality happened near the intersection of 5th St and Trinity. Six people were transported to the hospital from this incident, according to ATCEMS.

"Public Safety Concern - several possible illegal drug overdoses yesterday in the 6th St. Entertainment District," the Austin Police Association said in a tweet this morning. "Overdoses may be related to fentanyl. Don't risk your life."

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call APD Homicide or the Organized Crime division at 512-974-8477 (TIPS), or utilize the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

