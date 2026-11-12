South Austin daytime residential burglaries: Police arrest suspect

article

The Brief Austin police arrested 51-year-old Michael J. Suniga in connection with eight daytime residential burglaries near the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. A search of Suniga’s home uncovered stolen jewelry, firearms, and passports, including items not yet reported missing. Police expect to file additional charges and are urging South Austin residents to report unreported break-ins to claim recovered property.



Austin police have arrested a 51-year-old man accused of carrying out a string of eight daytime residential burglaries near the Williamson Creek Greenbelt in South Austin over the past two months.

Home burglaries in Austin

What we know:

Michael J. Suniga was taken into custody on Nov. 5 by Frank Sector Patrol officers and the department's South Metro Tactical Unit, according to the Austin Police Department.

Detectives with the department's Burglary Unit linked Suniga to eight separate break-ins that happened between Sept. 3 and Nov. 5. Police said Suniga targeted neighborhoods near the Williamson Creek Greenbelt during daytime hours. In one instance, investigators said he went into a home while a 17-year-old girl was inside alone.

Featured article

Following Suniga's arrest, officers executed a search warrant at his home and recovered a large cache of stolen items, including jewelry, coins, firearms, ammunition and personal documents such as passports. Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Detectives processing the seized property determined that several recovered items have not yet been reported stolen. Austin police are urging South Austin residents who believe their homes were burglarized or ransacked to file a report by calling 311 or submitting information online at iReportAustin.com.

What's next:

Police said recovered property will be returned to its rightful owners once verified and officially identified.